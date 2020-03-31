Terry Knopke has completed what anyone would fairly consider the honor of a lifetime and the foundation for charitable giving for the entire community.
“Over the years, I’ve been blessed to share many hugs and many tears with so many of you,” Knopke said in a message to the community shared with Atchison Globe. “One life lesson that I learned through this experience is that we are truly all in this together! The generosity of the people of Atchison and the care they show for those in need continues to amaze me.”
Knopke has served as the executive director for the Atchison Area United Way since 2007, and she has officially retired as of mid-March, according to her family.
Knopke has been considering retirement for some time. She intends to remain involved in the community in various capacities going forward, and she considers it to be a personal passion. In what has been a time of transition for much of the community, she is stepping down now to spend more time with her well-traveled family, including daughter Marcy Fowler, who lives in Vienna, Austria, and son Dan Rutan, a Virginia resident.
“In a job like that, it isn’t one big thing that builds a legacy, but a million small acts of kindness. So, my mom’s legacy is the countless times where she went above and beyond to help someone in need,” Fowler said.
“It is the people whose utilities were kept on because my mom wouldn’t’ give up until she found the funding to help them. It is the little kid whose medical condition was improved because my mom wouldn’t stop searching for a way to procure the equipment that they needed. It is the people with no transportation who she helped to go to a store, or a doctor, or a food pantry.”
Knopke said she owes all she has been able to do to the community, assisting agencies including the Atchison Family YMCA, Project Concern, the Salvation Army of Atchison County, the Atchison Child Care Association, and many more.
“I am so thankful to have had this opportunity and of course, I couldn’t have had such a successful career without all of you,” Knopke said. “So thank you, Atchison, and a special thanks to those who support our people in need and our community. You are the best!”
