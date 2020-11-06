UMB announces the November Student of Month honors awarded to three area middle-schoolers.
The students and their respective schools are: Anna Buhman-Wiggs, a St. Benedicts Catholic School eighth-grader; Laura Roesch, a Trinity Lutheran School seventh-grader; and Kolten Bonnel, an Atchison Middle School seventh-grader.
