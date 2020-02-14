Two rural Atchison County residents have been killed in a crash that happened on Friday afternoon, authorities say.
Maj. James Shirley, Leavenworth County undersheriff, said two vehicles collided at about 3:40 p.m. Friday immediately south of the Atchison-Leavenworth County line on U.S. Highway 73, causing the death of two vehicle occupants, who can't be identified at this time as the on-scene law enforcement report isn't yet available, Shirley said. However, he said the residents are from the Cummings community.
The circumstances and causes of the accident remain under investigation and are expected to be provided in the coming days, Shirley said. The next-of-kin of the victims have been notified by authorities, he said.
