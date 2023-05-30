Downtown redevelopment for City of Atchison recently sought private propertyowners toreceive Community Development Block Grant funds for the 2022-2023 Downtown Commercial Rehabilitation Program. Grants are capped at $250,000 and the program requires a 25% cash match from the property owner to receive the grant.
The purpose of the Commercial Rehabilitation grant is two-fold: to help building owners renovate downtown commercial buildings for the benefit of an existing or new business; and to address slum and blight conditions. Thecityis limited tosubmittinga single grant application on behalf of one key building in the designated downtown district.
Qualifying improvements to be considered for fundingincludeimprovement of the exterior of building, asbestos abatement, lead based paint evaluation and reduction, and the correction of code violations.If the building is of historic importance, improvements must also be in compliance with historic preservation standards of the Kansas Historical Society.
Totakefull advantage of the CDBG Program, applicants must be prepared to include a building plan for how the property will be used in its renovated state, a verified cost estimate by a licensed architect, and a completed Environmental Review after application submittal.
There was only one applicant and that was Twill TradeBoutique and the full $250,000 was awarded.
Twill Trade Boutique was opened in 2015 in Littleton, Co. The owners, Elizabethand John strive for a great clothingselectionthat will give the customera great experiencewith an eclecticmix of clothing, accessories, and gifts.
Twill Trade,Atchison, is at 733 Commercial Street, openTue-Wed12-5:30, Thu-Fri10:30-5:30, Sat10-4:30,www.twilltrade.com.
Commented