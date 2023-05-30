Downtown redevelopment for City of Atchison recently sought private property owners to receive Community Development Block Grant funds for the 2022-2023 Downtown Commercial Rehabilitation Program. Grants are capped at $250,000 and the program requires a 25% cash match from the property owner to receive the grant. 

The purpose of the Commercial Rehabilitation grant is two-fold: to help building owners renovate downtown commercial buildings for the benefit of an existing or new business; and to address slum and blight conditions. The city is limited to submitting a single grant application on behalf of one key building in the designated downtown district. 