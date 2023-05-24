Tuskegee Airmen

The world-famous Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum will be conducting a flyover of LFM Park in Atchison on June 10th at Noon with a vintage WW II airplane.

 Submitted photo

The flyover will be apart of the Juneteenth festivities happening on June 9th and 10th followed by a presentation on the history of the Tuskegee Airmen by Museum President, Dr. Brian Smith.