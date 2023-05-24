Atchison United just recently announced the world-famous Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum will be conducting a flyover of LFM Park in Atchison on June 10th at Noon with a vintage WW II airplane.
The flyover will be apart of the Juneteenth festivities happening on June 9th and 10th followed by a presentation on the history of the Tuskegee Airmen by Museum President, Dr. Brian Smith.
The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of brave World War II airmen who comprised the first all African American fighter pilot squadron in US History. Prior to the Tuskegee Airmen, no African American had been a US military pilot. With Jim Crow laws infecting most areas of the country, the US military was racially segregated during World War II. From their first combat mission in North Africa in April 1943, the Tuskegee Airmen became known to the Allies as the “Red Tails” or “Red Tail Angels” because of the distinctive red paint on the tail section of their aircraft and for their bravery in combat.
In all, 992 pilots were trained in Tuskegee during World War II and flew 1,578 combat missions, 179 bomber escort missions, and destroyed hundreds of enemy aircraft, rail cars and boats. They received three Distinguished Unit Citations, 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses, 14 Bronze Stars, 744 Air Medals, 60 Purple Hearts, and one Silver Star.
The Atchison Tuskegee event came to fruition following Atchison United’s highly successful MLK Day events in January of this year that saw civil rights hero Joan Trumpauer Mulholland come to Atchison to speak to Atchison Public School students along with an event for the public where she spoke with her son, Emmy award winning documentary filmmaker, Loki Mulholland
Atchison United Board President, Sean Crittendon, explained, during the MLK Jr. Walk for Racial Justice that preceded Ms. Mulholland’s presentation, Atchison United Board member, Kevin Hill, struck up a conversation with Shamalia Willis, who traveled from Detroit, Michigan to hear Ms. Mulholland speak in Atchison.
What followed were a number of discussions between Hill and Tuskegee Airmen Museum staff over the next three months, along with discussions by Atchison United board members Charo Kelley, Crittendon, and Hill with the Atchison Juneteenth Committee President and individuals at the Amelia Earhart Airport and Museum to make the dream of a Tuskegee flyover in Atchison a reality.
Dr. Brian Smith is the President of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum and will be flying a vintage WW II TA-292 from Detroit to Atchison on Friday, June 9th and is tentatively scheduled to arrive at the airport at 2:00 pm that day. The public is invited to come to the Amelia Earhart Airport on June 9th at 2:00 pm to watch Dr. Smith land the plane and to see the plane up close once it is tied down near the airport museum.
Dr. Smith was the first African-American to earn a PhD in Biomedical Engineering at Wayne State University. He frequently lectures on the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and their contributions to America both during and after World War II. He also frequently speaks on the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), especially for students of color.
On Saturday, June 10, following the Juneteenth parade, Dr. Smith will do a flyover of LFM Park at Noon, followed by a presentation on the history of the Tuskegee Airmen on the main stage at LFM Park at approximately 12:45 pm.
“We are so excited to have someone of Dr. Smith’s stature coming to Atchison to help celebrate Juneteenth," Crittendon said. "I believe this is the first time their museum has done a flyover in the State of Kansas, and we can thank the community spirit and warm hospitality that Ms. Willis observed in January for this coming to fruition.”
Crittendon also thanked those around the community who helped make this event possible.
“There are so many community groups and individuals who have made this possible and we would like to thank everyone who has assisted," Cirttendon said.
Atchison United is accepting donations to help offset the fuel and travel costs incurred in bringing the Tuskegee Airmen event to Atchison and have set up a Venmo account to make it easier for people to donate. The Venmo link can be accessed on their Facebook page or through a QR code on their event poster that can be seen throughout town.
