An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of an early Tuesday morning housefire in the 800 block of Kansas Avenue in Atchison.
Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported a few hours later it was confirmed that no one was present inside the residence at the time of the fire. Weishaar said it's unclear how many occupants reside in the house, and it's been determined there were no utilities to the residence.
The owner of the property resides at a different location, Weishaar said.
It appears the two-story house sustained extensive structural damages, and plans are to demolish it later Tuesday afternoon, Weishaar said.
A Kansas State Fire Marshal investigator was called to the scene to assist with the investigation and the possibility that arson might have been the cause.
It was about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 when the fire crews were dispatched to the scene in response to a report by a passerby about a house on fire at 819 Kansas Avenue, Weishaar said. The passerby indicated they had no idea how long the fire had been burning.
Weishaar said when the crews arrived the house was engulfed in flames. The firefighters were able to bring the fire under control but remained on the scene to battle small fires and search the structure.
