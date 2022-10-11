An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of an early Tuesday morning housefire in the 800 block of Kansas Avenue in Atchison.

Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported a few hours later it was confirmed that no one was present inside the residence at the time of the fire. Weishaar said it's unclear how many occupants reside in the house, and it's been determined there were no utilities to the residence.

