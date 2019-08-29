Kansas Water Office officials invite interested parties to come see the newest research and technology being applied in various areas of the state including a stop in Doniphan County.
The Loess Hills Water Quality Farm near Troy will be a focus of one the Water Technology Farm Field Days that have been ongoing throughout the state. The northeast Kansas event is scheduled to commence 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 the Clary Community Building in Troy. Guest speakers will present in the morning. There will be an informative session about tools and practices.
Water Resource Planner Alexandra Geisler said technology vendors will be present throughout the day at the Clary Community Building. Maps to the farm will be available. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit The Loess Hills Water Quality Farm. They can drive themselves or carpool. At the farm there will be additional speakers and presentations as well as the Highland Community College mobile lab. Then the plan is to return to the Clary Community Building for lunch and to hear Keynote Speaker Jimmy Emmons offer an address “Understanding Cover Crops and Grazing to be Profitable.”
Another feature of the day’s event will be a National Resource Conservation Service rainfall simulator demonstration, Geisler said.
Various internet sources concur the simulator is a tool to show the impacts of rainfall, runoff and land management practices.
KWO Communications Director Katie Patterson-Ingels said the Field Days are designed to for producers to get a look first hand at how technology and newest research findings are applied in different areas of the state in effort to help producers make every drop of water count.
The Water Technology Farms are a three-year public and private partnership with an emphasis on irrigation technology demonstrations and research is conducted in support of water conservation, The KWO reports. Large scale testing of new irrigation technologies, management techniques, cropping patterns and opportunities for Kansas State Research and Extension take place on these farms in the Water Tech Farm program. Numerous agriculture vendors, agronomists, colleges and technical schools and other state agencies are involved in the partnership.
Other remaining field dates and locations include:
*The Northwest Kansas Tech College Farms, 1:30 p.m., Mountain Time, on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 1298 E. Eighth St., in Goodland.
*The GCC-Roth Family, T&O, Harshberger Farms at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 417 Lake Ave. in Garden City.
*Commencing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 in Liberal the event will start at the Comfort Suites and then a visit to Hatcher Land & Cattle Farm will follow.
For more information about the Water Technology Farm Program contact Water Resource Planner Armando Zarco at 620-765-7485, or visit www.kwo.ks.gov. For more information about becoming a Water Technology Farm contact Zarco at the aforementioned sources or email him at Armando.Zarco@kwo.ks.gov. Zarco’s office is located at the KDA-DWR office in Garden City.
