The Atchison Area United Way held a trivia contest last week, and saw the most turnout ever with 27 teams competing.
“Prior to the event, 23 teams was the most we ever had,” said Terry Knopke, local United Way executive director.
Knopke said MGP Ingredients, Berger Company and Thrivent Financial donated the majority of the items and food necessary to hold the event on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Atchison High School gymnasium. Diane Dykstra came up with the questions, as she does every year, with Melanie Brungardt serving as speaker.
“We will end up taking in about $2,500,” Knopke said. “We like to leave the fee to enter at about $15 per person, so everyone can afford to attend. Although we profit a bit, it is something everyone in Atchison looking forward to every year, and making that happen is more important than bringing in money.
“It was a fun night, and that was our goal.”
The victorious competitors won various prizes and are ranked from first to third as follows:
Atchison Public Library
Artist Box (Ronda Crossland)
Sarah Tschauder
Knopke offered special thanks to the United Way board, including president Rick Falk, treasurer Jennifer Maxwell, secretary Marge Bishop, and members Amanda Trimble and Janet Umphenour.
“We love the United Way,” said Jacque Slingsby of the top-placing Atchison Public Library team. “In years, past, we have always had a library team. So we wanted to give it another go. The United Way does so much for the community and it’s a lot of fun.”
To make donations to the United Way, mail to PO Box 403, Atchison KS 66002. Call 913-360-0429 for more information.
Editor’s Note: Atchison Globe managing editor Marcus Clem competed in the trivia contest as a member of the Pony Express Council Scouts BSA team.
