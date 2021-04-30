Trinity Lutheran School has recently announced the students who made the third quarter honor roll list.
The youngsters who made the grades are:
*Eighth-grade: Highest Honors – Cassidy Blanton and Gavin Moore; Honor Roll – Kaden Burge, Dillon Gilbert, Max Lopez, Ellie Moore and Lorene Peuker.
*Seventh-grade: Highest Honors – Michael Fuhrman; Honor Roll – Gibson Bisping, Jackson Blakley, Eli Harper, Laura Roesch; and Honorable Mention – Cooper Moore, Grayson Moore and Daniel Wagner.
* Sixth-grade: Honor Roll – Chloe Brincefield and Lola Handke; Honorable Mention –Annabelle Sinclair.
*Fifth-grade: Highest Honors – Evan Meyer; Honor Roll – Lorelei Bisping, Emma Clowers, Briahna Collins, Ryker Diebolt and Daniel North.
*Fourth-grade: Highest Honors – Carlie Harden; Honor Roll – Jaxon Leonardi, Adabelle Sullenberger; Honorable Mention – Rose Harper and Joseph Sinclair.
