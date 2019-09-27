After 150 years and still counting, more than that amount of area families continues to reap the bountiful blessings from the parochial education offered at Trinity Lutheran School.
Throughout the years an abundance of school-aged youngsters have graced the halls of the buildings located along Eighth and Laramie streets, but it all started in 1869 with seven students who attended classes in the home of Frederick Stephan, a founding member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.
The pastor taught classes for the first few years. After class sizes grew, classes for all grades first through eighth, moved into the basement of the parsonage. Then classes relocated to the church basement, according to a story published in the Oct. 15, 1994 edition of the Atchison Daily Globe.
The Rev. Robert Ziegler, pastor of Trinity Lutheran has served the congregation for 50 years. A hundred years after the school was established.
After the initial construction of the two-story schoolhouse in 1885 the classes were held on the first floor, Ziegler said. The second floor served as a residence for the teacher for about four years, Frederick Hoeck the first-full time educator hired in 1881. Hoeck was paid $15 a week. The Globe reported.
A female teacher was hired in 1885. From that point on teachers ceased residency in the school house. Hoeck taught students in grades fifth through eighth and the female counterpart taught the elementary- pupils enrolled in the first through fourth grades. The first school, still in use, is the yellow brick building located between the church and the newer red-colored brick school building that was completed in 1988. The older school doubled in size back in 1942, Zeigler said. Two offices, indoor restrooms, a lunch room and cafeteria comprised the expansion.
In these modern times enhanced by technological advances, Lisa Overbrook serves as principal. The current head count is about 120 youngsters from 3-and 4-year-old pre-schoolers through eighth grade. Of these children, about 85 are full time students enrolled in first through eighth-grade. The student body is known as the Trinity Falcons. The Falcons compete with other schools in volleyball, boys’ soccer, basketball and track.
To mark the sesquicentennial of the school the theme throughout the year is “Let All Who Have Breath Praise the Lord!” Psalm 150:06, Brookover said.
The school children are the featured guests to sing with the choir at the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday, Sept. 29 in Trinity Lutheran Church 717 North Eighth Street. A banquet will follow the 10:30 a.m. service.
Melissa Blanton, music teacher, has written a song “Let Everything that has Breath Praise the Lord,” inspired by Psalm 150:06 for the occasion.
The Rev. Dr. Brian L. Friedrich, President of Concordia University, of Seward, Nebraska, the guest speaker for the event will deliver a message.
A special banner constructed for the special year, commemorating all the family names associated with the school throughout the generations hangs in the church.
Ziegler will offer a prayer, and the Rev. Marty Reed, Trinity Lutheran assistant pastor, will close.
There will be a gathering and social mixer on Saturday with former teachers and students. Former teachers are expected to arrive from Washington, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Michigan.
This year also marks 50 years for the school’s endowment fund, and the special kickoff for a special $50,000 campaign drive for school endowment, Zeigler said. The endowment enhances numerous things to benefit the school including student grant funding.
Children come from all other the area to attend Trinity Lutheran School, Brookover said. The school is academically state accredited. This means the students participate in the state assessment testing and are well accomplished.
Our Christian education is solid and good,” Brookover said. “Our teachers work very hard to ensure that.” Tuition is $1,350 for non-members, some grant and student-aid funding is available for qualified applicants.
Throughout the years Zeigler said there have been many challenges when persons of all religious faiths joined the cause on behalf of parochial education. He recalled one the time was when there was a movement to prevent religion taught during school days.
