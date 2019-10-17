DALBEY — Two people have died after being hit by a train overnight in a remote area of Atchison County, authorities have announced.
Sheriff Jack Laurie said that his office's deputies responded to the area of the intersection of 244th and River Road, near the former settlement of Dalbey, Kansas.
Laurie said a train struck a vehicle on the tracks immediately before his office's response time of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies located Jeremy W. McAfee, 34, of Savannah, Missouri, outside of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, deputies found Allison L. Richardson, 34, of Platte City, Missouri.
McAfee was transported to Atchison County Hospital by Atchison County EMS, and later died from his injuries. EMS crews pronounced Richardson dead at the scene.
In a press release, Laurie said it is believed that the train was traveling at approximately 45 mph prior to the crash and the 2015 Hyundai Elantra appeared to have been stopped on the tracks.
In addition to EMS, the Atchison County Rescue Service and the Union Pacific Police Department — a law enforcement agency with national jurisdiction, which investigates incidents on the railroad — assisted at the scene.
Authorities hadn't named the victims earlier in the day pending notification of next-of-kin. Laurie said this process had been completed by Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.