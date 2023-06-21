Monday evening at the city commission meeting Bill Michaud, owner of the Holiday Inn Express and Quality Inn, spoke about the lack of tourism dollars being spent by the Atchison Chamber. This is the second appearance Michaud has made before the Atchison Commission.
Michaud spoke about a new group called the Atchison Tourism Action Council that has been formed to create economic impact from visitor spending and overnight stays. He told the commissioners the Atchison Tourism Action Council is a community stakeholder-driven organization being formed to allow local tourism-based businesses to become more involved. The ATAC group is going to help the hotels, attractions, restaurants, retail businesses, the arts, parks, and rec, Benedictine College, and the Convention Center.
Michaud asked the commission to revisit the Agreement for Tourism which was done in December of 2021. The agreement specifically assigns the Chamber to create leisure travelers' visits to Atchison and also attract overnight stays.
Michaud gave the commissioners a report that shows the occupancy of the Holiday Inn Express and Quality Inn which shows only one visit that the Chamber had booked rooms for overnight guests.
In a follow-up letter to the commissioners Michaud asks that the tourism agreement be revisited, and the chamber continue to get the $110,000 per the agreement and if there are any monies left, go to the Atchison Tourism Action Council to spur tourism.
Under the agreement section five: transient guest tax proceeds state the Atchison City Commission has the ultimate decision authority in the utilization of funds, and additional funds generated by the Transient Guest Tax may be targeted towards tourism activities, event funding, or other tourism needs.
