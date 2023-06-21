Michaud

Bill Michaud, owner of Holiday Inn Express and Quality Inn

 Photo supplied

Monday evening at the city commission meeting Bill Michaud, owner of the Holiday Inn Express and Quality Inn, spoke about the lack of tourism dollars being spent by the Atchison Chamber. This is the second appearance Michaud has made before the Atchison Commission.

Michaud spoke about a new group called the Atchison Tourism Action Council that has been formed to create economic impact from visitor spending and overnight stays. He told the commissioners the Atchison Tourism Action Council is a community stakeholder-driven organization being formed to allow local tourism-based businesses to become more involved. The ATAC group is going to help the hotels, attractions, restaurants, retail businesses, the arts, parks, and rec, Benedictine College, and the Convention Center.