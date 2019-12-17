When any type of medical emergency arises in Atchison, primarily because the headquarters building of the Atchison Fire Department is usually closer to the scene than the dispatch point for Atchison County EMS, firefighters respond first.
AFD crews often provide lifesaving care until paramedics arrive, but it’s uncommon for them to have a direct hand in bringing a new life into being. That’s the job Fire Lt. David Downing found himself confronting on Nov. 24 when his truck responded to the home of Holly Fargo. Fargo had suddenly gone into labor, and by the time AFD could arrive, baby Jackson David was halfway out the birth canal, according to the family.
EMS crews would soon be on scene, but there was no time at all to wait. Downing would have to deliver a child for the first time in a career spanning many years in AFD and in the U.S. Army.
“This was my first delivery, and I have to say, I hope it’s my last,” Downing said on Monday at a gathering of the Fargo family at fire headquarters. “I mean, during our EMT training, this is something we cover, but it’s really just something you learn, you move on, and you expect to never have to do it.”
Downing nonetheless found himself leading the delivery, cutting the umbilical cord and ensuring Fargo made it through the event in good health. The baby’s mother offered praise for the firefighters’ efforts, and said it was immediately clear that she would name the boy in part after Downing, giving the baby the middle name of David.
“We didn’t have to think much about it,” she said. “All of us discussed it for a little while and just decided to do it. We’re very thankful.”
Fargo’s family knows Downing well. In addition to his career as a firefighter, Downing applies his military training as the coach of the Top Dawgs Drill Team, a youth organization that is a frequent featured guest at various public events throughout the Atchison area. Fargo’s two eldest children are members of the team, who wow onlookers with their precision and percussive musical talents as a demonstration of discipline, respect for their parents and elders, and community service.
“I didn’t even catch it at first, when she told me of her decision,” Downing said. “I was like, oh, David? That’s a nice name.”
Capt. Patrick Weishaar, who administers a shift of the fire department under Fire Chief Ted Graf, said he is proud AFD had a role in the safe delivery of baby Jackson David.
“I’m so glad everyone could come today to show appreciation for one of my heroes,” Weishaar said.
At a City of Atchison City Commission meeting on Monday, Mayor Shawn Rizza also offered thanks to the fire department for its assistance in the Fargo childbirth.
“I’m really thankful for our firefighters and their training,” Rizza said. “A lot of times, for medical emergencies, they’re the first ones on the scene. They are qualified, competent and able to deliver care. That’s very important and I’m very thankful for that.”
