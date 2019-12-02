It's a typically cold early December morning, with no clouds overhead and slight northern winds of about 5 to 7 mph over Atchison, according to the latest StormTracker weather information via News-Press NOW.
Temperatures in Atchison are coming in at 24 degrees Fahrenheit, with 77 percent humidity and a 16 degree windchill effect, according to information published by the National Weather Service (NWS) at 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
For Monday, the NWS forecast high is 44 degrees. Winds could step up to 8 mph south-southwest by the afternoon. Tonight, some clouds are expected to roll in with winds heading south at 5 to 7 mph. The forecast low is 30 degrees.
Tuesday promises to be a little warmer, with an NWS forecast high of about 54 degrees; the low may not get below the freezing point on Tuesday night. No storms or other significant weather events are anticipated in the week to come.
Last updated 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
