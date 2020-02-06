EFFINGHAM -- Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School is pleased to announce the candidates for 2020 King and Queen of Courts. Queen candidates are Dekoda Clem, Shelby Scholz, and Kayla Vanderpool. King candidates are Evan Caudle, Marcus Hetherington, and Levi Navinskey. The crowning ceremony will take place during halftime of the boys' varsity basketball game against Jefferson County North on Friday, February 14, 2020, in the ACCJSHS Gymnasium in Effingham.
