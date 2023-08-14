USD 377 junior and senior high school students will be moving into some expanded space in the new year as district officials made some decisions to complete the multi-purpose expansion at the Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School in Effingham.
The expansion is one of the first projects for the Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation organized in 2019 to fulfill needs and enhancements through donations. The ACCSEF is a non-profit 501 (C) (3) organization.
One of the orders of business when USD 377 Board of Education members gathered on Aug. 9 was to approve the purchase of custom-printed wall pads for $24,460. The ACCSEF is funding the purchase. Board action was required because the actual cost of the mats was the proposed cost estimate. School Board members present unanimously approved the quote from ATHCO, a Lenexa-based premier athletic and recreation source.
Dr. Andrew Gaddis, superintendent of schools, announced that Dwight Myer and Mike Lee and staff members of the district's transportation department have all buses and other vehicles ready to roll and again all have passed the annual vehicle inspections.
Gaddis also updated board members on some projects ongoing to be ready for school and an update about the whereabouts of a new slide displaced due to the Yellow Freight bankruptcy. Gaddis said he expects the slide's delivery would be within the next few days.
Board members also discussed a change to Policy KG regarding private facility use.
Gaddis and Board Clerk Joy Brown updated board members about the budget preparation process. Gaddis said the assessed valuation and the Revenue Neutral Rate are both higher than the previous year. Gaddis also projected an increase in student enrollment numbers. He also reported there are 20 new employees for the new school year. There will be an all-employees meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, and Back to School night is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22 with a pep rally and a hot dog meal at both school locations.
At a previous board meeting, both building administrators reported their concerns about a shortage of desks. Gaddis said during the summer maintenance work there were many desks located in an upstairs storage that appeared to be in good condition.
Board members recessed from the regular meeting for five minutes to discuss a matter of non-elected personnel with Gaddis and ACCJHS Principal Brian Malm. After the privileged discussion, the business meeting resumed board members approved the hire of Timothy Grillot to serve as a Social Studies teacher at the high school in the assistant football and baseball coaching positions.
During the consent agenda, board members took the following action: Approved the hiring of Mark Kenyon as a substitute bus driver; accepted the resignation of Will Mitchell as high school social studies teacher; and transfer of John Kepler from foreign language to English Language Arts.
Board President Lori Lanter, and board members Nancy Keith and Greg Smith were absent from the meeting.
