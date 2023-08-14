230818usd377

Board Clerk Joy Brown and Superintendent Andrew Gaddis, of USD 377, hear some comments and questions from Board of Education members at the meeting Aug. 9 at the Central Office in Effingham. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

USD 377 junior and senior high school students will be moving into some expanded space in the new year as district officials made some decisions to complete the multi-purpose expansion at the Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School in Effingham.

The expansion is one of the first projects for the Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation organized in 2019 to fulfill needs and enhancements through donations. The ACCSEF is a non-profit 501 (C) (3) organization.