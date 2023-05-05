TIGERS of the Month roaring onward Atchison County Community High School Special to the Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email May 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brooks Goodpasture Submitted photo Tyler McCrae Submitted photo Kinzee Bauerle Submitted photo Jenna Larrison Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brooks Goodpasture, Tyler McCrae, Kinzee Bauerle and Jenna Larrison have been named as the Students of the Month for April at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School.ACCJHS Principal announced the students who earned the monthly distinction on Thursday.The aforementioned students were recognized because they best followed the TIGER way in the past month.The TIGER way embodies T -- for teamwork; I -- integrity; G for gratitude; E -- enthusiasm; and R -- is for respect. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Ex-Rep. Cawthorn fined after guilty plea over gun at airport Ryan Newman to return to Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing AP News Summary at 2:45 p.m. EDT Expelled GOP lawmaker fails to regain Arizona House seat AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:47 p.m. EDT More than 100 killed in Congo flooding AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:38 p.m. EDT Supreme Court blocks Richard Glossip’s execution in Oklahoma Submit a Letter to the Editor We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWeekend crash in county sends one to AmberwellMötley Crüe let out their ‘Wild Side’ rocking NFL Draft stage in Kansas CityPolice Report, week of Friday, April 28, 2023Lentz, Judith L. 1955-2023Collison on Raven Hill Road sends two to AmberwellMcCourt, William 1953-2023Benedictine Graduate addresses the United NationsFeek, Dianna K. 1954-2023Hysten Sr., Frederick 1939-2023Police Report for the week of Friday, May 5, 2023 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedContreras, Linda K. 1948-2023 (1)Bridges II, Wilbur E. 1944-2023 (1)Hysten Sr., Frederick 1939-2023 (1)
Commented