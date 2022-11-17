221119seniors

A group of Atchison County Community High School seek approval from USD 377 Board of Education members to allow their class to take an overnight trip to Silver Dollar City and Branson, Missouri area. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

The senior class members at Atchison County Community High School will be taking an overnight trip together this spring to have some fun together.

Class members pitched their plans to USD 377 Board of Education members at the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The senior Tigers will be going to Silver Dollar City and The Ferris Wheel amusement in the Branson, Missouri area. Prior to their pitch for approval the classmates had figured the costs and transportation details and tentative arrangements for lodging. They are also planning to do some fundraising to cover expenses associated with the trip as well as chaperones.

