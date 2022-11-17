The senior class members at Atchison County Community High School will be taking an overnight trip together this spring to have some fun together.
Class members pitched their plans to USD 377 Board of Education members at the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The senior Tigers will be going to Silver Dollar City and The Ferris Wheel amusement in the Branson, Missouri area. Prior to their pitch for approval the classmates had figured the costs and transportation details and tentative arrangements for lodging. They are also planning to do some fundraising to cover expenses associated with the trip as well as chaperones.
Board members voted to approve the trip by a 3-0 vote. Board members Corey Neill and Nancy Keith voted in the negative.
"I want you all to have a good time," Neill said. "I just have reservations about sending kids out overnight." Neill added he thought it be sort of scary because it is a big deal.
Keith agreed. President Lori Lanter and Board Member Greg Smith were absent.
Another proposed high school activity did not even garner a motion for a vote.
For the second consecutive regular meeting, the consensus among board members was not to proceed with a golf team due to funding concerns and the impact it might have on the other established sports.
However, like at the prior meeting, Keith said even though golf is an activity that the students would be likely to continue as an activity throughout their adulthood she is concerned about the costs involved and its effect on the other sports.
Board member Jim Cormode said he would like to have had the option of joining a golf team when he was in high school. He said if there would have been he would likely enjoy it as an activity now.
Concerning other matters, Board members:
> Heard a presentation from the History, Geography and Social Studies department about the subjects studied and the projects at the various grade levels.
> Approved the consent agenda as presented that included the intentions to retire from longtime educators Wanda Small STEAM facilitator at the elementary school and Jr./Sr. High Assistant Principal and Atctivities Director Cy Wallisch. Small's retirement is to become effective June 1, 2023 and Wallich's is effective July 1, 2023.
> Approved the hirings of Devyn Cummings as student custodian and Noah Gregory as substitute teacher.
> Extended supplemental contract to Rachel Newquist as assistant girls basketball coach.
> Approved a salary adjustment for Katie Wilbourn and hired Julie Acheson as a regular route bus driver.
Recognized the following:
> Cross Country teammates who ranked in the North Eask Kanas League: Champion Haedon Forbes; First Team 7th Place -- Rebekah Caplinger and Second Team 11th place -- Leah Wilson.
> NEKL Champions the Atchison County Community High School Football Team for back to back honors,and earning third place in District play.; The undefeated Atchison County Junior High Football Team for earning back to back league champions.
> Tigers who earned NEKL Football recognitions: Bricen Lee --1st Team Quarterback, and 1st Team Defensive Back; Trenton Kimmi -- 1st Team Wide Receiver, Line Back and 2nd Team punter; Dalton Damon -- 1st Team Offensive Line; Coltin Myers -- 2nd Team Defensive Line; Dylan Mullin -- 2nd Team Offensive Line; Keyton Bauerle -- 2nd Team Defensive Back; Easton Schletzbaum -- Honorable Mention Offense; and Jeston Vessar--Honorable Mention Defense.
>Food Service Director/ Secretary Theresa Cattrell earned a Platinum Level Profession Recognition Award for completing 250 hours of training.
> Complemented the cast and crew from ELF, the ACCHS fall musical, for what board members agreed was an amazing job.
> Excused themselves from public session to discuss matters of nonelected personnel in two different 10-minute sessions behind closed doors. After the public meeting resumed board members unanimously voted to adjourn the meeting.
