EFFINGHAM -- Employees at Atchison County Community Sschool can now be younger than what they have previously been as a result of some action taken during the recent school board meeting.

USD 377 Board of Education members unanimously accepted the recommendation to employ 15-year-olds to work some summer custodial jobs that are in compliance with Kansas labor laws and the school district's policies. Prior to action regarding personnel, Board members discussed the personnel matters for about 11 minutes in executive session with Dr. Andrew Gaddis, superintendent of schools.