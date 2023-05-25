EFFINGHAM -- Employees at Atchison County Community Sschool can now be younger than what they have previously been as a result of some action taken during the recent school board meeting.
USD 377 Board of Education members unanimously accepted the recommendation to employ 15-year-olds to work some summer custodial jobs that are in compliance with Kansas labor laws and the school district's policies. Prior to action regarding personnel, Board members discussed the personnel matters for about 11 minutes in executive session with Dr. Andrew Gaddis, superintendent of schools.
Before the meeting was adjourned for the night, Board members approved the list of summer help that included five Summer Student Custodians to employ from May 18-Aug.19. Five adult persons were hired as Summer Adult Custodial stafff; one person for mowing only and two persons to head the summer staff.
The Board convened for their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 10.
Board members recessed twice from open meeting and discussed went in two 5-minute executive sessions with Gaddis student matters. After the public meeting resumed, the board approved the denial of enrollment for out of district students as presented.
Board members recessed the public meeting for 15 minutes to discuss personnel matters with Gaddis and Sabrina Handke, hired to serve as 2023-24 athletic director, that was extended for an additional 10 minutes. No action taken after Handke's exited.
Concerning other matters, Board members:
> Approved by a 6-0 vote a bid from Bottorff Construction, the lowest of four bidders to complete concrete projects for Parking lot: North Approach Truck area -- $63,0162; Concrete -- $196, 291: and South Approach -- $22,242. Board Member Kelli Bottorff abstained.
> Approved authority for Gaddis not to exceed $40,000 to purchase weight room equipment; and approved adoption of the Strategic Plan (A) as presented.
> Baccalaureate -- Heard from Board Members Jim Cormode to be aware of a possible conflict with the May 2024 board meeting schedule and the Class of 2024 Baccalaureate Service. Board members agreed they will take it into consideration when they set dates for the 2023-24 schoolyear.
>Recognized eight students for placing at State Forensics Festival; three students, Boys and Mixed Sound Masters groups, band large and Girls Choir groups for placing at State Music Festival; nine FFA members earned awards at competition; two students accepted to MU Alpha Theta; and Outstanding Rotary Teacher and Senior.
