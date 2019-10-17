LEAVENWORTH — Whatever you do, don’t run, race organizers said; men unaccustomed to wearing pointed high heels can easily roll their ankles if they run, and that won’t help anyone.
So it should come as no surprise, then, that members of the University of Saint Mary Spires cross country team, among other competitors, proceeded to run as fast as possible, their spiky red shoes clanking on the pavement. After all, a $100 gift card was on the line; can college students be expected to behave otherwise?
At the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on Wednseday at the campus, some less gutsy competitors had the idea of running in mind, but soon found they could not dare to put their feet through the kind of pain that entailed. And the important thing was that the event served a good cause.
“I intended on, like, competing in the race and then, shortly after beginning, I realized the struggle of running in heels would be just too much,” said Logan Swank, a junior at USM. “I was very grateful to finish and get these damn shoes off.”
Organized by Elizabeth Gnade, the campus violence prevention educator, and Gabrielle Holicky of the Alliance Against Family Violence, the event served to bring a little bit of levity to the cause of raising awareness of one of Kansas’ most troubling challenges, the plague of domestic violence and other harms.
The fastest runners of the day received credit to purchase items from iTunes via the Alliance, which has been based in Leavenworth for years but recently expanded into Atchison and Northeast Kansas following the shutdown of the Domestic Violence Emergency Services (DoVES) shelter in Atchison.
By arranging for men to “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,” the event calls attention to how although the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault are usually women and the perpetrators are usually men, these problems affect everyone.
Gnade said that while young people of the kind who attend USM are perhaps more aware of the causes and costs of domestic violence and sexual assault than any generation before, raising awareness remains an ongoing need.
“They are aware of it, but they may not have had the deeper conversations that are necessary about it,” Gnade said. “Events like this one, aside from bringing people who are interested in this cause together, are a start off point to get that essential
conversation going.”
Swank said he had awareness of the cause before attending, and felt motivated to join with the victims of domestic violence in solidarity with what they’ve gone through.
“It helps to raise awareness for the challenging issues that women have to deal with, both domestically and in the workforce,” Swank said. “I mean, this was really, really hard. I have never worn heels before, and you just can’t do this and not come away with a greater respect for women.”
The Alliance Against Family Violence will be raising awareness of the causes and costs of domestic violence for the rest of October in Leavenworth, Atchison and the rest of Northeast Kansas, which then-Gov. Jeff Colyer officially declared to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month last year. To learn more, visit https://www.allianceks.org/.
