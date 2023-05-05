Horses and therapy have been a passion of Atchison County native Deborah Myers for the majority of her life.
Early on during her time as a student attending Washburn University, she eventually found a form of therapy known as the Eagala Model which combines the work of both a licensed mental health professional as well as a certified equine specialist to help mental struggles such as trauma, depression and anxiety with the simple nature of the domesticated, one-toed, hoofed mammal.
“Horses are prey animals so that means everything in their environment is out to get them,” Myers said. “That causes them to be super aware of their environment which makes them intuitive, and they can sense a person’s motivation.”
Horses were what helped allow her to reflect and grieve following the passing of her mother.
“I had been stuffing my grief and not allowing myself to feel,” Myers said. “A friend of mine invited me over to her house to help her with some horses she had just purchased. Being with the horses caused me to slow down and be in the present moment.”
Myers said horses can provide a unique form of therapy and relief through non-verbal communication that can benefit them even after the session has concluded.
“They often reflect what a person is experiencing even when it’s not shown,” Myers said. “We learn when working with them that if we change how we respond it’ll change how they respond and that translates to help with working with people outside of the arena.”
Myers has worked in EAGALA since 2010 and in 2012 started as Program Director for the Horses Easing Life’s Pain (HELP) program in Topeka where she has done sessions for clients.
In 2016, Myers joined up with Dana Ober-Watts, owner of Double J Acres Equestrian Center in Atchison.
“It’s a way to give back to the community, especially with foster kids and families dealing with different issues,” Ober-Watts said. “It’s a good way for them to come out and be themselves and kind of look within themselves, and now they need to change.”
Ober-Watts said many people will only view horses just through the lens of horseback riding.
“People will think that horses are just to be ridden,” Ober-Watts said. “No, they are more than just a riding companion and are also an emotional companion just like dogs and other animals.”
Ober-Watts said her horses have helped her through many depressive times and rough days.
“If I’m having a bad day I’ll come out here and love on my horses, and then everything is fine,” Ober-Watts said. “We give the people that come out here time to do that as well.”
The long-time horse lover said talk therapy doesn’t always provide the same type of healing for certain people.
“Sometimes talk therapy sessions don’t do any good, and sometimes the emotional attachment to just being there with the horses is a huge step in the right direction,” Ober-Watts said.
Myers also touched on the power of being able to share your emotions and struggles with animals like horses.
“We try to use as much non-interpretive language, and we allow people to kind of project to the horses what is going on in their life,” Myers said. “So for people that maybe don’t want to talk about stuff, coming out here with the horses and projecting onto them in the arena is helpful.”
Myers also touched on how much different types of therapy like the Eagala Model and others are being sought out more often now then they have been in recent years.
“I think it is definitely a need, and we could probably fill up as much as we wanted if we had the schedule to do it,” Myers said.
Commented