Horses and therapy have been a passion of Atchison County native Deborah Myers for the majority of her life.

Early on during her time as a student attending Washburn University, she eventually found a form of therapy known as the Eagala Model which combines the work of both a licensed mental health professional as well as a certified equine specialist to help mental struggles such as trauma, depression and anxiety with the simple nature of the domesticated, one-toed, hoofed mammal.