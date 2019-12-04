Suzy Mason found herself almost in another world of panic and desperation as she realized her month-old infant wasn’t breathing.
“I was just strapping her into her car seat,” she said of the Nov. 25 accident. “Everything happened in a flash. There was just so much going on, I was in a completely different frame of mind, it’s hard to remember much.”
Suffering from gastroesophageal reflux, Mia wasn’t responding and her parents didn’t know what to do except call for help. Then her father remembered: Their neighbor had recently completed EMT training with Atchison County EMS. While 911 would summon the assistance the infant needed, time was of the essence.
“My mother, Amy, came running into the house and I knew something was wrong right away,” Gracie Seager said. “I think I ran over there faster than I ever have anywhere before, honestly.
“Suzy handed the baby to me and I just did what I had been trained to do.”
The baby, born on Oct. 31, recovered quickly because of Seager’s intervention, and has caused the paramedic trainee, who is taking courses at Johnson County Community College, to be that much more sure about the career she has decided to pursue.
“There’s just something about being a healer that serves a higher purpose for me,” Seager said. “I don’t know where I’ll ultimately get my paramedic (certification), but this is what I want to do. I’m thankful to have had the training to help when it was needed.”
A small gathering on Monday morning saw Seager receive the heartfelt thanks from Mia’s mother, along with the congratulations of the EMS crew that responded to the scene.
“I had kind of been lost and confused for a while about the path that I wanted to take, aside from just doing something that helps people,” Seager said. “I had prayed and looked for answers and signs.”
She contemplated studying social sciences, and worked in various jobs in Atchison that focus on providing services to needy members of the community.
“I knew that helping people was what I wanted to do,” Seager said. “But when this happened, it gave me reassurance that being a paramedic is what I’m supposed to do, that this is what I need to with my life, devote it to helping people in this way.”
Mason put it simply.
“She saved my daughter’s life,” she said. “I’ll never forget that.”
