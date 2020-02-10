A 73-year-old Atchison man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for injuries he suffered Friday as the result of a two-vehicle Friday afternoon accident west of Atchison city limits.
Robert C. Stuebs was identified as the driver of a 2015 Ford Exedition that was stopped at his mailbox in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 59, Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported.
Stuebs was facing westbound along the south side of the highway when he attempted to make a U-turn crossing both lanes of travel. While he attempted to do so, Stuebs was struck by a westbound 2020 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer driven by 56-year-old Gerald R. Masters, of Troy.
Masters was unable to avoid Stuebs and struck him along the rear passenger door, Laurie reported Stuebs was transported by Atchison County EMS to Mosaic Life Care.
USD 377 leaders to meet
Atchison County Community Schools USD 377 Board of Education members plan to convene at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the administrative office located at 306 Main Street in Effingham.
Board members expect to elect a board president and a vice-president as part of the organization for the remainder of the current schoolyear.
Other agenda items include:
Recognition of students.
Approval of the consent agenda, and hearing of reports.
The expectation that the board will approve the 2020-21 school calendar.
A recess from regular session to convene behind closed doors to discuss non-elected personnel matters and negotiations.
The expectation that the board will possibly take action after the public session resumes before they adjourn the meeting for the night.
FCE meets at Paolucci’s
Atchison County FCE Council held the February meeting at Paolucci’s Restaurant, Deli & Lounge with 9 members present.
Mary Lou Bowen, President, presided over the meeting on Feb. 3.
A proposed Budget for 2020 was reviewed and adopted.
Farmerette FCE reported the campaign they had been conducting raising funds to purchase new flags to be flown on Main Street in Effingham, has been very successful and at least 32 new flags will be flying soon in that location.
Terry FCE hope to promote their Community Involvement Project by playing Bingo and furnishing prizes for the residents at a local Nursing Home.
Various Scholarships are available through KAFCE and ACFCE. Anyone interested in learning the requirements should contact any FCE member.
2020 District Recognition Day will be held in Sabetha, Kansas, on April 30th. Members will be recognized for their 2019 accomplishments at this event.
Tentative plans were discussed regarding the Council’s participation in the 2020 Atchison County Fair to be held the first week of August this year.
Many ideas for the Council’s 2020 Project were discussed. More information will be forthcoming in this regard.
Diane reminded that the 2020 Walk Kansas event will be starting in March. Anyone interested in joining a team should contact Diane.
The next Council meeting will be March 2nd, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Paolucci’s Banquet Room.
— Compiled by Mary Meyers
