A 28-year-old Atchison man succumbed to injuries sustained as the result of a single-vehicle accident Sunday, Sept. 10 along U.S. Highway 59 in Buchanan County, Missouri.
Ryan L. Roper was pronounced dead at the scene within minutes after the accident by responding Buchanan County authorities, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash log report. The fatality occurred about 6:54 a.m. along southwest Highway 59 two miles east of Atchison, Kansas.
The MHSHP reported Roper was westbound along U.S. Highway 59 as he drove a 2009 Hyundai Sonata. Roper crossed the center of the roadway, and his vehicle began to skid and slide. It then struck a fixed object and came to rest facing east on its wheels.
Detective Jeff Pearl, St. Joseph Police/Buchanan County Attorney’s Office, pronounced Roper deceased at the scene, assisted by Cpl. J.D. Farmer, of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Southwest Buchanan County Rescue also responded at the accident scene.
The MSHP Crash Report indicated Roper was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
Ryan Lamont Roper was employed at Integrated Proteins as a shift leader, according to his obituary via arensbergpruett.com/obituary/ryan-roper. His parents, Lisa Renee Newson and Jason Roper, paternal grandmother Peggy Roper; and six siblings survive him.
Funeral services are set for noon Friday at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home; burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be left at the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
