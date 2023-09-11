Ryan Lamont Roper

Ryan Lamont Roper

 Onlne photo courtesy of arensbergpruett.com/obituary/ryanroper

A 28-year-old Atchison man succumbed to injuries sustained as the result of a single-vehicle accident Sunday, Sept. 10 along U.S. Highway 59 in Buchanan County, Missouri.

Ryan L. Roper was pronounced dead at the scene within minutes after the accident by responding Buchanan County authorities, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash log report. The fatality occurred about 6:54 a.m. along southwest Highway 59 two miles east of Atchison, Kansas.