When students arrive in the late summer to an entirely new town where everyone knows everyone except them, young people who have come from as far away as Texas, California and oversesas to join the Benedictine student community, it’s considered essential for them to be given a proper welcome.
To address this need, Benedictine College, in coordination with the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) has welcomed every year the new freshmen and returning upperclassmen to downtown Atchison for a nighttime bash along Commercial Street that is designed to get students introduced to each other and to their new home in a fun, safe environment.
“So, what’s really cool about my team of 11 people is that we’re actually from all around the nation,” said Jamie Taberna, a missionary from FOCUS who helped run the celebration. “I have another teammate that’s from South Carolina, another teammate that just served two years as a missionary in California. So we’re from all around, so it’s fun, since I’m from Texas, that I can invite the students into life here in Atchison, to show them that there’s a lot of fun things to do here in this small town.”
In keeping with proper tradition, the night was full of the timeless prank of upperclassmen stealing the beanies of their juniors, forcing the freshmen to “caw” like a raven in order to get the symbol of their newcomer status back. For some, this was an anticipated rite of passage, for others it stirred a little bit of uncertainty.
“I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous,” said Theresa Ruflin, a Texas-born freshman who is studying nursing. “But it’s a lot of fun, kind of exciting to be part of this tradition. “It’s super exciting to be here, the community is really fun, I’m so glad to be part of something that is so much bigger than I am.”
Classes will commence on Wednesday, with the campus Convocation set to begin 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, with a Mass at the St. Benedict’s Abbey Church on campus, 1020 North Second St. Convocation ceremonies will follow at 11 a.m. at the Ralph Nolan Gymansium at the St. John Paul II Student Center in the center of campus. Candice Millard, New York Times bestselling author, is set to serve as the keynote speaker for the Convocation ceremonies. Events are free and open to the public.
