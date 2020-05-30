Last week, there was news of an American White Pelican being stranded on the bank of the Missouri River due to a broken wing near the Amelia Earhart Bridge in Atchison.
The pelican now has a new friend.
Local resident David Bjorgaard has been keeping an eye on the bird for nearly two months when about a week ago he saw another pelican.
“I thought I was seeing double,” Bjorgaard said.
Bjorgaard said the two pelicans would fight frequently when the new pelican first arrived, but they seem to get along much better now.
The pelicans swim together in the river and sit perched up on the log. The Pelican with the broken wing still attempts to fly from the log, but ends up soaring into the water, unable to generate any lift.
The new pelican is much larger and Bjorgaard fears the hurt pelican isn’t getting the food it needs. This isn’t to say to larger pelican is stealing its food, but that the hurt pelican is in dire need of assistance. While he has been keeping an eye on the pelican for a couple months, Bjorgaard found out the pelican may have been there since January.
Bjorgaard has reached out to numerous animal rescues, but with the bird being on the Missouri side, nobody in Kansas is able to help. Bjorgaard did get in contact with a rescue in St. Louis, but they would need someone to drive the pelican halfway.
If you would like to help or know anyone that can help, you can contact Bojgaard at 913-558-9600 and icandrawportraits@yahoo.com.
