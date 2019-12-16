Time is running out to answer the call to bring more holiday cheer for at least four unsuspecting area families.
Sherry Butler and Kathleen Meyers, Quick Stop clerks, have teamed together to spearhead a chance drawing for the benefit of others. Quick Stop Owner Bill Murphy said the drawing is new to the tradition the two clerks initiated during past Christmas seasons.
Myers said she and Butler both really like the idea of helping families in need and children who don’t have a lot. They would do something even when there were two Quick Stop convenience stores to benefit the less fortunate like presents on a tree for children. This is the first year for a raffle to raise proceeds to benefit four families.
This year the response from community has been overwhelming in comparison to previous years, Murphy said.
“We really appreciate the way the community has stepped up, Meyers said. “Without them we could not have done it.”
Drawings for prizes will be ongoing from about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, while Meyers and Butler are together in the store, Meyers said. We’ll continue until all the prizes have been called. There are lots of prizes, Meyers said.
Suggested donations for the cause are $1 a chance, or $5 for six chances. Chances are available during business hours at Quick Stop West location.
Area businesses, and the convenience store vendors have donated numerous promotional items and products like ball caps, cups, cleaning supplies, towels and T-shirts, Murphy said. As of this past week more than a dozen 12-packs and more than 20 two liters of soft drinks were among the prizes. Customers have chimed in with cash donations for the cause.
Some customers have provided handcrafted items like wooden cutting board, a jewelry box and quilted items. Twenty-five local businesses have donated gift certificates mostly offered for service or meals.
Meyers is donating several coverlets she made from yarn.
Representatives from some of area non-profit organizations, Atchison Child Care Association, VFW and Elks BPO Lodge are providing their recommendations of families that might have need to offer them abilities to make their holiday meals and festivities a little more special this year, Murphy said.
