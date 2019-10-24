Familiar faces and their stories are a focus of a documentary chronicling lives of six family members caring for severely wounded loved ones in wake of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq throughout a 5-year time period.
Kelly Stephenson, wife of Staff Sgt. Scott Stephenson, U.S. Army, retired, of Kansas City, Missouri, former Atchison County residents, and Scott Stephenson’s mother, Luana Schneider, of Atchison, and Gina Hill, the wife of Staff Sgt. Allen Hill, U.S. Army, retired, of Ottawa are featured in “The Weight of Honor.”
Park University’s Department of Military and Veteran Student Services, home of the Park Global Warrior Center, will host a screening of “The Weight of Honor,” a documentary by Stephanie Seldin Howard at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 in the Jenkin and Barbara David Theater inside Alumni Hall on the University Parkville Campus in Parkville, Missouri, according to a Park University press release.
It is free admission to the screening and open to the public, but reservations are required at caregivers-homefront.org. A serving of light appetizers begins at 5:30 p.m. Caregivers on the Homefront with support from the Missouri Humanities Council are sponsoring the screening. For more information about the film, log on to http://www.theweightofhonormovie.com.
Shawn Moore, Caregivers on the Homefront founder and executive director, will introduce the 56-minute documentary. A discussion with a panel comprised of four caregivers will take place after the film concludes. Panel members also plan to answer questions from the audience. The film was released in November 2017 by Core Issues Productions. Howard, wrote, directed and produced the film that was awarded the audience award for best documentary at the 2017 San Antonio Film Festival, as stated in the press release.
A 2003 graduate of Atchison High School, U.S. Army Sgt. Robert William Scott “Scotty” Stephenson, 3/509 Brigade, Airborne Infantry of Fort Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, suffered life-threatening injuries. Scott Stephenson was 22 years old at the time. He was injured after an improvised explosive device struck the Humvee that he was a passenger in during the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2006. Scott Stephenson and three other soldiers in the vehicle were on patrol near Iskandariyah, Iraq about 25 miles south of Baghdad, Iraq when the IED detonated along a roadside. The other soldiers also suffered wounds, but Scott Stephenson was most severely injured, according to Atchison Globe news reports. He suffered multiple 3rd-and 4th-degree burns over about 70percent of his body, and his right arm was nearly severed and severely burned from shrapnel, Scott Stephenson told the Globe in an August 2007 news report.
The Globe reported Scott Stephenson was deployed to Baghdad on Oct. 4, 2006. Within the timeframe, after Scott Stephenson was wounded and transported from Iraq to Brooke Army Medical Center, a burn hospital at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonia, Texas, he survived two death experiences. He then subsequently survived three strokes, life-threatening infections, multiple surgeries, organ complications, and a lower leg amputation. By early February of 2007, Scott Stephenson was awarded a Purple Heart, the Globe reported. By August 2007, Scott Stephenson had 14 surgeries – four of them required a procedure to pull his stomach closed in effort for it to heal and multiple major skin grafts, the Globe reported. He also sustained permanent nerve loss.
Currently Kelly Stephenson, a photographer, is her husband’s caregiver and receives the lowest allowance tier as compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide needed assistance to her spouse 24 hours a day, according to information provided through The Weight of Honor promotional credits. Scott Stephenson frequently falls and helps his wife restart her photography business.
