Citizens of Kansas can rest easy knowing their utilities can not be disconnected until May 15 thanks to a decision made by the Kansas Corporation Commission.
The Commission used its emergency powers to extend this order on the morning of April 14, one day before the original order was supposed to expire. Commission Chair Susan Duffy explained that this decision was made to accommodate all that are facing issues caused by COVID-19.
“The difficulties associated with COVID-19 are far from over. As Kansans continue to face both health and financial challenges, it is critical that they have continued access to utility services in their homes to ensure public safety,” Duffy said.
Commission Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Linda Berry says the Commission’s choice to extend the suspension was an effort to help those especially who may be falling behind in payments. After one month since the national emergency was declared, 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits.
“Obviously, the Commission wants to keep in mind the public interest,” Berry said. “During these times, we have people at home, and we have students completing lessons at home, people working from home. It’s really important that they have utility services, and also, the additional factor of people being laid off from their jobs and are maybe having trouble paying their bills. This is just a safeguard to make sure people stay healthy in their home.”
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly just extended the stay-at-home order to May 3. According to Berry, while this decision may keep some out of work for a little bit longer, input from Kansas citizens also played a role in the decision process of extending the suspension.
“We did get a lot of feedback from the public about the suspension and were very much appreciative in their meetings,” Berry said. “As the stay-at-home order continued, it was only logical to keep the order in place.”
Berry also said the Commission will have to look at what conditions exist once May 15 draws closer to make another utility-suspension decision. Berry also said the effects due to the suspension will only have positive effects on the public’s household operations.
“It’s very beneficial for the citizens of the state to have that safeguard in place,” Berry said. “We’ll just help ensure that they’re safe in their home and can continue working and studying and have heart.”
