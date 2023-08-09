On Monday, Mayor Lisa Moody signed a Grant Agreement 23-PF-009 with the Kansas Department of Commerce for the receipt of up to $414,380 in CDBG grant funding to make improvements at LFM Park.
The city received a letter dated July 26, from Lt. Governor David Toland indicating that the LFM Park improvement had been selected for a grant award. The Agreement is financed in part through a grant provided to the Department by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development of 1974.
“These revitalization projects will help improve the overall business and residential appeal of these communities,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Investing in these specific assets will help spur further economic development in areas of need throughout the state.”
The preliminary engineering report includes an opinion of cost that totals $828,760. The Opinion of Cost includes construction, design, administration, and contingency costs. In order to score the maximum points on the grant application, the local match was set at 50% ($414,380). This project is included in the proposed 2024 CIP.
Director Clinton McNemee, Public Works and Utilities Department, City of Atchison, said LFM Park improvements are the center of the project. The funding will go toward the design phase and subsequent installation of a splash pad as well as other improvements at LFM Park. McNemee said he is also hopeful to make some parking improvements in the area.
One of the next steps will be to select a design firm for the proposed improvements, which include: zero-depth splash pad, picnic shelter improvements, play equipment, basketball court lighting, and parking/accessibility improvements.
The timeline will be clearer once design is underway; however, the proposed improvements are anticipated to occur in 2024.
“The Community Development Block Grant program provides the funding needed for communities to make critical improvements they otherwise might not be able to afford,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We will continue leveraging all available resources that make positive economic impacts to communities across Kansas.”
In April this year the Atchison city commission adopted Resolutions 3352 and 3353 authorizing the submission of various documents; held a public hearing; and authorized the submission of a grant application to the Community Development Block Grant program for improvements at LFM Park. Additionally, the commission authorized staff to hire Western Consultants to provide administrative services, contingent upon award of the grant.
In consideration of the Grantee’s satisfactory performance of the work required under this Agreement and the Grantee’s compliance with the terms of this Agreement, the Department shallprovidethe Grantee the total sum of $414,380 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
