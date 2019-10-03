Two Atchison adult care facilities, Atchison Senior Village and the Dooley Center are among the top person-centered care homes in the state, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services announced Thursday.
Senior Village and the Dooley Center are among 17 adult care homes that Secretary Laura Howard, KDADS, recognized during the LeadingAge Kansas 2019 Fall Conference in Lenexa. The homes each earned a 2018 Promoting Excellent Alternatives in Kansas Homes award.
“The management and staff of these outstanding facilities have committed to person-centered care and have worked hard to achieve this level of excellence, Howard said in the press release. “They have made a positive change in the way nursing home services are provided to Kansans and in improving the quality of life for those who live in these homes.”
*Senior Village earned its PEAKrecognition for their work in moving away from institutional models of care in 2018. Other homes that earned the same recognition are: Asbury Park—Newton; Attica Long Term Care – Attica; Caritas – Wichita; Hill Top House – Bucklin; and Prairie Mission Retirement Village – St. Paul.
*Dooley Center, of the Mount St. Scholastica Monastery, earned its PEAK recognition as a Mentor Homes, facilities that have mentored other adult care home in implementing person-centered care in 2018. The other Mentor Homes recognized are Evergreen Retirement Community – Olathe: Leonardville Nursing Home – Leonardville; and Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community – Manhattan.
*The facilities recognized from their work in sustaining person-center in care in 2018 are: Bethesda Home, Goessel; Brewster Place – Topeka; Medicalodge Columbus – Columbus; Pine Village – Moundridge; Schowalter Villa – Hesston; Sharon Lane – Shawnee; and Sterling Presbyterian Manor in Sterling.
The Nursing homes that have successfully implemented positive culture change through the PEAK program have been recognized for the past 17 years. As a result, accommodating the personal preferences of nursing facility residents has become as important as providing the vital services and supports their residents need.
KDADS oversees the PEAK Nursing Homes Initiative. PEAK 2.0 awards are issued annually to homes that accomplish significant improvements toward person-centered care in the targeted areas of resident choice, staff empowerment, home environment and meaningful life. Person-centered nursing homes have moved away from the institutional model of nursing home care and toward a more home-like environment in which residents have a say in their day-to-day lives.
There are more than 300 adult care homes in Kansas, and 165 of them participate in the PEAK 2.0 program.
KDADS continues its contract with the Kansas State University’s (KSU) Center on Aging to develop training materials and provide assistance to nursing home providers transitioning to person-centered care and continues to develop PEAK training and educational opportunities for nursing facility management and staff.
LeadingAge Kansas is an association of 160 not-for-profit aging services providers dedicated to serving the needs of aging Kansans. The association advances policies and promotes practices and learning that empowers its members to help seniors live fully as they age.
