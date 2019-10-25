ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — For the second consecutive year, River Bluff Brewing Co. hosted a fundraiser for the St. Joseph Public Library Foundation.
For $20, patrons gained access to the “Books, Beers and Boos” event and were given a commemorative pint glass, a free drink and snacks. The event ran from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
“We also have Dracula here,” Mary Beth-Revels, the director of the St. Joseph Public Library, said. “So you can take a picture with Dracula.”
In addition, Revels said the foundation was giving away information about Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” book.
Those who want to know more about the legend of Dracula can head to the East Hills Library for a presentation at 2 p.m. today.
Revels said the idea to host a fundraiser at River Bluff started last year because of a different spooky book, “Frankenstein.”
“The foundation wanted to do something for that event and River Bluff Brewing had just opened,” Revels said. “So we had an event here and it was so fun and such a great event that they decided to make it an annual event.”
Revels expected at least 100 people to come to the event, as that’s the number of pint glasses they had to give away.
“It will come back around next year,” she said.
More information about upcoming library events can be found on the organization’s website, sjpl.lib.mo.us.
