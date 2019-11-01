Atchison's slate of desert shops, cafes and bakeries has a few busy times of year, such as the Amelia Earhart Festival or maybe the Junior Guild Oktoberfest. Halloween is merely twice as busy as any other day, rather than an all-hands-on-deck effort.
But you can't have fun like this on any other day making donuts.
Daylight Donuts, a franchise owned since 2014 by Gaye Hess, spent all day Wednesday and Thursday preparing for the trick-or-treat crowd.
Special products like red devils or green aliens, designed to resemble the character Mike Wazowski from Disney's "Monster's Inc.," are especially popular. Vampiric donuts take advantage of the hole by inserting a set of spiky plastic teeth.
"I love the red devils. Those are my faves for sure," said manager Jennifer Wagner. "The kids love them, too. We probably had 8 or 9 dozen preorders of those just for today."
For more information about Daylight Donuts, call 913-367-1399. And have a happy Halloween weekend.
