From a young age, Chet Kuplen of Overland Park has had an affinity for figures, stats and telling stories about personal and athletic achievement.
Communities have long relied on the deep understanding of people like Kuplen of how players, teams and athletic leaders perform on the field and conduct themselves elsewhere to know what Kansas sports are all about. Yet the last 20 years have introduced an unprecedented wrinkle into the industry, and into life in general, in a way everyone understands. Social media enables everyone to record everything that is happening at a game, at school, in town, in travel, in business and everything else, all the time.
And it never goes away. What is shared online today will still be here 10 years from now, and 10 years later.
“It is about more than ‘Think before you post,’” Kuplen told assembled students at Atchison Middle School on Friday morning. “It is about realizing that everything you do and say is being recorded at all times.”
It is Kuplen’s experience with this phenomenon that has fueled his a crucial side gig and community service effort for the founder and CEO of the multimedia domain Sports in Kansas, LLC. He is part of the last generation to complete formal secondary education largely without the influence of mobile devices and the internet. The contrast between what he experienced and what students today know is stark: Asked to raise their hand if they own a smartphone, hundreds of hands went up in the AMS auditorium.
“I’m as addicted to my phone as anyone else now,” Kuplen said. “But what we have to realize is that a phone is a tool, which like any other tool can be both used and abused. If it is abused, in the heat of the moment, there are consequences.”
Bryce Hundley and Cole Siebenmorgen — part of the 2019-2020 Leadership Atchison group led by Jesse Greenly that includes Desarae Locke, Jessica Rush, Frances Zuzolo, Brooke Bosshammer and David Stecher — invited Kuplen to share his experiences so that local students develop the wisdom they need to succeed in the information age. In addition to AMS, Kuplen spoke to students from each school in the Atchison community.
“Social media will affect these students for the rest of their lives, good or bad,” Siebenmorgen said. “There are great opportunities that are in your hand every day. You can go viral at any second — start a business, start anything — with the touch of a button.”
Kuplen cited a variety of examples of the risks presented by improper use of social media, including one of a teacher who didn’t get hired to a highly competitive position because she had posted an embarrassing image of herself more than five years ago.
“The more stories that we hear about, the disaster stories, the better off we’ll be,” he said. “Because, we didn’t know. In 2010, 2012, not everybody had social media then. When I got on Facebook, you had to be part of a particular college network. Then, all the sudden, they allowed it for high school kids. Then, all of the sudden, they allowed it for grandparents. Now everybody has it. And everybody has access to everything. That makes it imperative to spread this kind of awareness.”
