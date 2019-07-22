It may not be intuitive to think that Amelia Earhart, an international symbol of American leadership, is revered in Derry, Northern Ireland, just as much as in Atchison, Kansas, but she is.
Earhart’s following in Ulster was the topic of discussion during the 23rd Annual Amelia Earhart Festival speaker symposium held Saturday at Benedictine College, featuring two women inspired by Earhart’s landing in Derry at the end of her flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 1932: Nicole McElhinney and Bronagh Sharkey.
McElhinney and Sharkey are both two of the founding members of the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association for Derry and are currently serving as members on the Board of Women in Enterprise for Derry.
The 2019 Pioneering Achievement Award recipient Grace McGuire also spoke at the symposium, as part of a unique panel featuring experts and Earhart enthusiasts from Atchison and around the world.
The Amelia Earhart Legacy Association for Derry is a society made up of six women who formed the organization to honor and continue the memory of Earhart as well as encourage young ladies to pursue careers in aviation, aeronautics and aerospace.
“We do it purely for love,” McElhinney said. “Because we think the story needs to be shared as much as possible. We have generations of girls named after Amelia.”
Sharkey said she and the society hopes to make it known to more people in the states the importance Earhart has across the see in Ireland.
“I wanted to help educate you Americans that Amelia is ours as well,” Sharkey said. “A lot of Americans do not know that she landed in Derry.”
McElhinney said that a woman flying an airplane was so inspiring for the women of Derry at the time.
“Amelia landed there when women couldn’t even drive at that time in Ireland,” McElhinney said. “So many things she’s done have just really resonated with the ladies in our city.”
McElhinney didn’t shy away from just how ground breaking and revolutionary Earhart was.
“She wasn’t years ahead of her time, she was actually decades,” McElhinney said. “She didn’t break out of glass ceiling, she completely obliterated it and shattered it into pieces.”
The society’s long term goals are a statue of Earhart in Derry, a monument where she landed along with a school and visitors center.
Karen Seaberg, chairwoman of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation, expressed how much she hopes to build a relationship with Derry and also Newfoundland, Canada, which is where she took off from for her flight.
“We want to be a sister city with Derry,” Seaberg said. “There should be a real kinship with them and Newfoundland also.”
Seaberg also touched on the status of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum and what some of the vision is for that specifically in regard to kids.
“We’ve raised $5 million right now and we’re trying to raise $7.6 million more,” Seaberg said. “We have a lot of disadvantaged children in Atchison and all over the world. We want them to know that if they follow their dreams they can be the next pioneer.”
