After five years, the Boys and Girls Club of Atchison has new leadership at the helm in Jasmine Smith.
As of Monday, Smith has taken the position after Sean Crittendon resigned from the position.
Smith was previously Crittendon's assistant.
"I'm honored and excited to be named Sean’s successor as executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Atchison," Smith said. "I am looking forward to building upon it and continuing to drive the club in the direction that it was going under his leadership."
Smith said Crittendon did a great job of grooming her for this position.
"Working with him I learned the ropes of not only the office work for the Boys and Girls Club, but also how to become a better mentor for the members of our club," Smith said. "He showcased great leadership, patience, and a passion to see our members succeed like no other. Sean's leadership and passion has set the present foundation of the Boys and Girls Club of Atchison."
Crittendon said he is supremely confident in Smith's ability to take the reins of the program.
"She demonstrated the ability to handle day to day operations as well as the necessary reporting required," Crittendon said. "Jasmine’s youthful exuberance and passion is what the club needs to go to the next level. I look forward to serving on the board and supporting her efforts."
Crittendon reflects fondly on the people he worked with and everything the program was able to accomplish during his five year stint.
"I was blessed to have worked with an awesome team of caring individuals," Crittendon said. "That includes all of the volunteers (local and Benedictine) that found time to give to the club and local kids. We increased our programs and club membership and created memories for many local kids in our area."
