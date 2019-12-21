HORTON — When someone loses their home to fire, an array of emergency assets becomes available to them, such as the American Red Cross and various charities and disaster recovery agencies.
There are 12 survivors of the Dec. 10 Horton fire, ignited from a newly installed wood-fired stove in a small home in the 300 block of East Eighth Street in Horton. The blaze burned down the house where it originated, and engulfed the two neighboring houses on either side, leaving them in ruins before first responders could suppress the flames.
The victims, though none suffered significant physical harm, would need a lot of help to recover.
They received it. So much help has arrived that Horton City Hall has had to ask people to stop sending clothes and emergency supplies, although financial donations are still being accepted by the municipal government at 205 East Eighth St. and by First Option Bank of Horton, 21101 West 223rd St. According to the bank, donations have been generous. Horton City Administration John Calhoon said donations and care packages have been received from communities all over the state and beyond.
“It’s heartwarming to be part of that sense of community, to see people not just in Horton, but in neighboring communities, our fellow Kansans, send care packages and give aid on behalf of the victims,” said Steve Handke, chief administrative officer of First Option Bank.
Calhoon offered his thanks to donors around the region for their support.
“I’ve received packages from Yates Center, Manhattan, Wichita, Nebraska,” he said. “We’ve had furniture offered, and more than enough clothing; we finally had to quit taking it. Gift cards, monetary donations, all of it is just incredible.”
The community and others nearby continues to step up to provide assistance. On Wednesday, hundreds of locals gathered at the Horton High School cafeteria for a benefit dinner originally planned to support David Potroff, a former HHS agriculture instructor who recently learned he has an inoperable brain tumor. However, donations were also received for the benefit of the Horton fire victims. Another benefit dinner on behalf of the victims took place on Friday in Everest.
Calhoon said he recently received a grateful message from the mother of one of the victims.
“Basically, she hit the nail on the head,” he said. “She said, ‘The Horton community and surrounding communities truly turned a tragedy into a blessing,’ for her daughter and her grandkids.”
Handke said he considers the support the community has generated for the victims to be a “great Christmas story.”
“Bad things happen sometimes, but when they do, it’s the good people who make the difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.