An early Friday morning single vehicle rollover accident near the Atchison and Leavenworth county line sent a 61-year-old Troy woman to the hospital for treatment of injury, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.
Dennise A. Turpin was southbound along U.S. Highway 73 when she lost control along an icy roadway about 10 miles south of Atchison near milepost 44.3, according to a KHP online crash log. Turpin was driving a 1998 Saturn S Series vehicle when she went onto the right shoulder and then over-corrected into the east ditch and rolled the vehicle multiple times.
The accident occurred about 6:51 a.m., according to the crash log. Atchison County EMS transported Turpin to Atchison Hospital after she suffered what the report described as a suspected minor injury.
Turpin was strapped into her safety restraint at the time of impact, the KHP reported. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.
