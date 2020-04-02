As the pace of cancelled public gatherings of all kinds is spreading across the community even faster than COVID-19 spreads through the nation, St. Joseph School District leaders have been forced to plan for the unpredictable.
St. Joseph’s public and Catholic schools have announced plans to be closed at least through Friday, April 3. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered all schools throughout the Sunflower State to cancel classes for the rest of the academic year on Tuesday afternoon, and it may be just a matter of time before Missouri follows suit. For now, more than 10,500 students locally are going to be in need, at a distance, of education, nutrition and supervision, and no one knows for how long.
Students were sent home with distance-learning devices on March 12 as a contingency for an extended spring break, which had been scheduled to last through Friday, March 20.
“Just being brutally honest, there may be some things we haven’t thought of yet, because things are changing on a regular basis,” said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools. “Because things are changing on a regular basis, and so hopefully people are patient and flexible with us as we try and address the situation.”
Van Zyl gathered with Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent of academic and education services, and Maria Burnham, MSN/RN, the district’s coordinator of nursing services, on Tuesday morning for a press conference to update the public on what to expect in the coming days. Of particularly pressing concern is the question of feeding the district’s population of students — more than 70% of whom qualify for free or reduced school meals — who often depend on the nutrition they get at school.
While hard and fast plans have yet to be detailed, the trio of administrators said they are determined to address student food insecurity for as long as this crisis lasts.
“While we realize they have plans for the summer when school is on regularly scheduled break, this is not a regularly scheduled break,” Williams said. “And so we have to work with our partner agencies ... We are working with everyone as these questions come up, because frankly, we haven’t encountered this situation before. So we have to deal with those kinds of things one at a time.”
