Sheriff's Report, week of Friday, July 28

Atchison County Sheriff's Office

Special to Atchison Globe

Mary Meyers

Jul 25, 2023

Monday, July 24

Shawn L. Hirt, 51, Potter, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hirt was transported to Atchison County Jail.
