Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie has officially filed to make his third run for the office.
County Clerk Michelle Phillips validated the candidacy of Laurie, who is a member of the Republican Party, on Friday after Laurie presented a petition with the required number of signatures from 3 percent of qualified registered Republican voters from his constituency.
Laurie was first elected to the sheriff’s post in 2012. His bid for re-election was successful in 2016. The sheriff’s position is a four-year term.
Laurie’s filing guarantees that his name will appear on the Republican ballot for the August primary on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Successful candidates as a result of the primary will represent their respective party on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 — General Election Day.
Potential candidates have until noon Monday, June 1, to file for an office, and ensure their name will appear on the primary ballot. That is also the deadline for potential voters to change their party affiliation. Independent candidates have until noon Monday, Aug. 3, to file candidacy for office. Potential candidates for local offices can do so at the Atchison County Clerk’s Office located in the courthouse.
The registration deadline for first time voters persons who will be 18 years of age or older on the primary election day is Tuesday, July 14, to be eligible to vote in the primary.
The open county positions are 2nd and 3rd district county commission posts, sheriff, county attorney, clerk, treasurer and register of deeds. County office hopefuls are required to pay 1 percent of the officials’ salary or the required percentage of the respective parties’ qualified voters.
The trustee and treasurer positions are open in all eight townships. The county and townships positions are all 4-year terms. There is a $1 filing fee, or signatures from 3 percent of respective party voters. Independent candidates may file by petition with 10 or 5 percent of voter signatures.
The precinct committeeman and committeewoman positions are for 2-year terms and will be decided for Democrats and Republicans during the primary election. For more information, contact the Atchison County Clerk’s Office at 913-804-6030.
