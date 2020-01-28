LANCASTER — Despite a rivalry more than a decade old, an accord might be in order because a familiar face present in each parade of the past will reign over the 37th annual St. Patrick’s Parade.
With Irish blood as true as her eyes are blue, Grand Marshal Deb Durkin Clem was named leader of the festivities, themed as “Shamrock Shenanigans,’ scheduled for Saturday, March 14. Members of the O’Pickman Clan surprised Clem with a suppertime announcement on Monday at the Old Town Bar & Grill in Lancaster.
Clem hadn’t even taken a seat at the table with her family members when the “O’Pickmans” came bearing a bouquet of green flowers, a balloon and a three-stanza poem Tim Pickman authored to honor her.
“The (Dooley’s and Durkin’s) of past, the O’Pickmans have been fighting,” Tim Pickman wrote. “But tonight we come with news that is very exciting.”
The poem continues, “This year’s Grand Marshal has been chosen, and she’s a real gem. It’s a little Irish Lass, we all know as Deb Clem,” Tim Pickman gleefully said. “So let’s all raise our glasses, and make sure we drink plenty to our St. Patrick’s parade Grand Marshal in the year 2020.”
Clem said she’s been in the process of rummaging through the personal effects of her mother, the late Annabel “Annie” Durkin when she encountered mementos documenting the year her father Bob Durkin reigned as the parade’s grand marshal.
“It was 30 years ago this year,” Clem said.
Pickman family members present in the restaurant calculated that Grand Marshal Bob Durkin was the seventh community member to have served the post. His close friend, Tom Dooley was the inaugural grand marshal.
Clem is the third Durkin to have the grand marshal distinction bestowed in her family. The 2007 Grand Marshal Harriet Durkin Clark is her aunt. Both Bob Durkin and Clark are now deceased.
Clem is a fourth-generation Atchison County native. Her great grandparents, Patrick, of County Down, and Catherine (Quirk) Durkin were born in Ireland, and during their youth came to America. Then met and married in Philadelphia according to the Atchison Daily Globe clippings among Annie Durkin’s archives.
After their marriage ceremony, Patrick and Catherine ventured to Kansas and eventually settled about 1856-57 approximately five miles south of Atchison in what became the St. Patrick’s community in Mount Pleasant Township. Patrick and Catherine Durkin were among the early Irish, Catholic settlers and parish founders. Patrick Durkin was employed as a teamster during the Civil War at Fort Leavenworth and prior to that he hauled freight across the Kansas plains.
“The men freighted across the plains and the women lived together.” Catherine’s published obituary stated. In 1863, Catherine and Patrick had enough money saved to go on their own farm and they lived there until their respective deaths in 1920 and 1921.
“They have been closely identified with the St. Patrick’s neighborhood activities, and with his own hands, Mr. Durkin helped to erect the St. Patrick’s Church,” Catherine’s obituary stated.
Clem’s grandfather, William “W.F. Durkin was born in 1873 in a log cabin on his parent’s homestead. At the time of his death, in the 1960s, W.F. Durkin was the last survivor of Patrick and Catherine Durkins’ 12 children. W.F. Durkin remained on the farm until his death at age 91.
When he was a younger man, W.F. served as a hunting companion for Globe founder E. W. Howe. The only time he left the St. Patrick’s neighborhood was when he worked in the mines in Colorado and for six months while he served as a fireman on the Denver Short Line Railroad.
Jane Pickman invites all to join the Shamrock Shenanigans fun activities that will commence at 10:30 a.m. in the basement of the Elks Lodge BPOE, located at 609 Kansas Ave, coronation of Grand Marshal Clem will follow at 11 a.m.
Parade line-up starts at noon along River Road near the Independence Park area. Judging starts at 1 p.m. The parade will roll along its traditional route from Fourth and Commercial streets northbound, to Kansas Avenue westbound to Seventh Street, turning southbound to Commercial Street westbound and then disbanding at Memorial Hall in the Eighth and Commercial streets vicinity.
Paul Komarek will serve as emcee for the event, and will announce parade entries from the Elks balcony.
Elk members, Pickman, Blacketer, McCoole and Rapson family members comprise the parade planning committee members.
Past grand marshals annually select the grand marshal from a field of nominated candidates.
Parade entry forms will be published in the Globe, or can be picked up at Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce in the Santa Fe Depot. Return entry forms by Wednesday, March 1. Send to Janie Pickman, 6586 Logeman Road, Atchison, Kansas 66002, or email to jpickman@bbwinet.
