The 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Atchison will be held this Saturday at 2pm.
At 11:00 am, the crowning of the 2020 Grand Marshall Deb Clem is scheduled. The parade line-up begins at noon with check in at Atchison Street and River Road. Judging of floats takes place at 1pm with this year’s theme Shamrock Shenanigans.
The parade route begins at Fourth and Commercial Street to Kansas Avenue, then continues westbound along Kansas Avenue to Seventh Street, back to Commercial Street ending at Eighth and Commercial streets. Numerous sponsoring businesses are providing specials throughout the day with a Pub Crawl leaving the Atchison Elks Club at 4pm.
