Despite a cooler air and boding pandemic exposure worldwide, the Irish Cheer was front and center Saturday to warm the hearts for the 37th annual St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown Atchison.
The day started with the coronation of Grand Marshal Deb (Durkin) Clem in the basement of the ELKS Lodge. Clem is the third member of the Durkin family to earn the grand marshal distinction. Her father, Bob Durkin was the 1990 Grand Marshal and her Aunt Harriet Evelyn (Durkin) Clark in 2007. Saturday’s event marked Clem’s 37th year of participation in the event.
“It’s a real honor following the footsteps of my day, Bob and Aunt Harriet,” Clem said. “It’s a grand day for me.” She acknowledged the arrangement made by family members to have a horse-drawn carriage to transport her along the parade route. Clem also shared a poem, “Irish Neighbors” that she recently found among family mementos in her Grandmother Durkin’s scrapbook.
Tim Pickman, parade committee member, read aloud a poem he authored in Clem’s tribute for the occasion.
Parade Chairwoman Janie (Hegarty) Pickman said the crowd of parade revelers along the streets appeared to be less in numbers than in the more recent years. About 30 entries had pre-registered for the parade. There were a total of 25 entries, Janie Pickman said, and added she was pleased with the turnout due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak and the weather.
Master of Ceremonies Paul Komarek was on hand for the coronation, and announced the parade entries and awards.
“I’m excited because this is the largest St. Pat’s Parade in Northeast Kansas ” Komarek said, “and probably will be in the whole country.”
Parade winners were:
*Business category: Evergy – first-place; second-place – Carrigan Lumber; and Highland Community College garnered third-place honors.
*Childrens/Organization category: Atchison Kids Wrestling wrangled the first-place trophy; Aftershock Basketball Group earned second; and Knuckle Draggers drove away in third-place.
*Family category: First-place to the Pickmans; The Oswalt Family garnered second-place; and the Dooley and Durkin families’ earned third-place.
Janie Pickman offered a few words in memory of Patty “McCoole” Blacketer, was devoted St. Pat’s Parade committee member for many years. Blacketer died Oct. 22, 2019.
