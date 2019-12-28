The ongoing civil case filed June of 2018, involving a medical malpractice suit against Atchison Senior Village, some staff members and the Atchison County Commission was recently settled in Atchison County District Court.
Court documents indicate attorneys representing the plantiffs, Terrie Goodpasture and all other heirs of the late Towanda Goodpasture, and attorneys representing the county’s interests came to terms on Dec. 2 according to the register of court action in the district court files.
On Nov. 27 the civil suit filed against defendants: former Administrator Peggy House, Director of Nursing Leesa Mosher, Director of Nursing Tina Paradise-Hall, and two other Senior Village employees, Andrea Clark and Donna Peterson were dismissed. The order for dismissals became official on Dec. 2 in district court.
The suit centered on allegations that Towanda Goodpasture suffered injuries to her right arm, hand and rotator cuff were caused by improper care, neglect and abuse at the county-run residential care facility.
A legal notice scheduled for publication in Atchison Globe three times, Dec. 14, 21, and 28, advises all heirs of the late Towanda Goodpasture and all persons concerned that a settlement concerning the wrongful death suit has been reached. A hearing for court approval and allocation of proceeds is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Atchison County District Court.
The plantiffs initially requested a jury trial to determine a fair and just amount of more than $75,000 to compensate for costs incurred, punitive damages and circumstances that led to the death of Towanda Goodpasture on July 2, 2016. The petition filed in court indicated Towanda Goodpasture became a resident Dec. 20, 2014 at Senior Village when Paradise-Hall and Mosher served as the supervising directors of nursing.
Towanda Goodpasture fell June 22, 2016, while a resident in the facility and was transported to Atchison Hospital where she underwent surgery for a broken hip. She returned six days later to Senior Village, and was in good health and recovery from her hip surgery.
A Senior Village staff member completed Towanda Goodpasture’s assessment before her re-admission on June 28 at the county-run residential care facility. Other than her repaired hip injury, there were no other physical injuries. However, the suit alleges it was during early morning hours on June 29, 2016 when Towanda Goodpasture became overcome with high fever and intense pain, and the appearance of injuries inconsistent with her hip injury and its recovery emerged.
Towanda Goodpasture was transported back to the hospital, where she was X-rayed. The X-ray showed a broken arm and torn rotator cuff. Fentanyl was prescribed for her pain. The suit alleged Towanda Goodpasture became unable to breathe due to the severe pain, and her lungs filled with fluid.
The matter was initially scheduled for jury trial on Oct. 2. The trial date was then continued for Nov. 4, before it was tentatively continued to Feb. 4, 2020. Instead the parties agreed to settle in early December. Many of the proceedings were via telephone conferences.
Nancy I. Potter, of Murphy, Taylor, Siemens & Elliott P.C., a St. Joseph, Missouri-based law firm represents the plantiffs.
Ted J. McDonald and Kevin W. Robinett, of McDonald Davidson, P.A., a firm base in Overland Park, are representing the county’s parties involved in the matter.
At the time of Towanda Goodpasture’s death, she was survived by four sons and four daughters, 44 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren as stated in her published obituary in Atchison Globe.
Atchison Globe attempted to reach attorneys involved in the matter, but was unsuccessful.
Log In
