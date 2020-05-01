Kansas’ junior U.S. senator held a video conference with multiple leaders of the Atchison community earlier this week to discuss COVID-19. Updates on the community and concerns moving forward were all shared with the Senator.
Atchison is up to 10 positive COVID-19 cases, but Mayor Shawn Rizza fears that the numbers may not reflect what the community is going through.
“I think our biggest concern is with the lack of testing,” Rizza said. “Not being able to show evidence of the impact in our community when the time comes to either get our hospital reimbursed for expenses, our school district and things like that. I worry about not being able to show we did have an impact here.”
Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican, said he shares Rizza’s concern and understands the importance of testing. However, proving the need for more testing is difficult under the new system.
“We are disadvantaged by the system in which we can’t demonstrate we have a case to prove that we need the tests,” Moran said. “It’s a circular thing I hadn’t thought up before, but if you can’t test, you may not be able to present the evidence that you need the assistance that we are looking for.”
The good news is earlier this week the restrictions on the number of symptoms required to receive a COVID-19 test has been reduced to two. This should allow for more testing and more testing should lead to hospitals opening back up sooner rather than later.
“There is some thought that hospitals are a place that we can start opening back up,” Moran said. “In which more routine care can start occurring again. The message there is that some are headed in that direction already but it requires testing.”
Another issue discussed is what the school system will look like when they open back up. Superintendent Renee Scott of Atchison Public Schools USD 409 believes schools are going to be right in the middle of determining what next year looks like. She hopes the federal government allows states to be flexible with how CARES money is distributed.
Moran explained how the balance of state and federal funding is a currently a constant debate.
“The issue of state and local dollars coming from the federal government may be the most challenging political one and will be the contentious one,” Moran said. “Whatever money comes to Kansan’s, we’re generally going to be in favor of flexibility. A concern that I have expressed about aid to states is I am not interested in Kansan’s paying for the poor decisions that many states have made. I am interested in trying to solve, address the issue that is COVID.”
Overall, Moran is very excited by the work Atchison has done during this unprecedented time.
“You have a very special community in the way the community works together to solve its problems,” Moran said. “It is a joy to represent Atchison in the way you all conduct yourselves. I am very grateful.”
