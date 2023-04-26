With only a a couple weeks since the Grand Opening of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, Karen Seaberg and Jacque Pregont reflected on that special weekend.
Seaberg touched on how much of a success the opening weekend was overall.
“We were extremely busy with visitors, 1750, comprised of local and individuals and families from outside of our immediate area,” Seaberg said. “This has fulfilled the dream Ladd Seaberg had and is way beyond what I expected. When you come into the museum it is awe-inspiring, just feels so good."
Both Seaberg and Pregont grew up in Atchison but met during the coordination of the Amelia Earhart Festival. Seaberg has been affiliated with the festival since 1999.
Pregont has been her sidekick and trusted friend all this time and helped bring about the museum.
Behind the scene, there is a hardworking board of Reed Berger, Jacque Pregont, Lori Mingus (Seaberg’s daughter), Brie Simmons (Seaberg’s granddaughter), and Seaberg herself. For a time, Cathy Scroggs, Seaberg’s sister, served on the board.
Seaberg and Pregont especially wanted to recognize McKinzie Burghart, who has worked on the project for four years as Director of Development.
“The museum would not be what it is today if Dimensional Innovations of Overland Park had not been our special partner in this project,” Seaberg said. “They took our thoughts and made them better and then into reality, we just could not have done all this without them," Pregont said.
There is now new signage being put up to give visitors a better direction to the airport.
There are many ideas going back and forth and both Seaberg and Pregont want to continue to add more to the museum that will engage children of the 2nd and 3rd grade ages.
Both Seaberg and Pregont want the public to stay tuned for what else the museum has in store.
“We are already discussing what would be the draw for that age group,” Pregont said.
“Right now, we are concentrating on a 90-mile circle, but it won’t be long, and we will be expanding that circle,” Seaberg added.
Commented