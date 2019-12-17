Atchison Lion Lloyd “Nub” Schrader was presented with a Melvin Jones Fellowship award by the Atchison Lions Club at their annual Christmas Party.
The Dec. 3 ceremony was opened by longtime friend and Effingham Lion Paul Lundgren. Lion Lundgren reminisced about Lion Schrader’s long time service as a bus driver for the JU4 and USD 377 School Districts and how he became a driver after a bus became stuck in the mud in front of his house.
He mentioned that Nub was brought into the Lions Club by Lion Walter Yost. After mentioning the many fond memories that many people have of Lion Schrader and his activities and service, the ceremony was turned over to Kansas Lions Past Council Chair Debra Weaverling.
PCC Weaverling reminded those Lions and guests present that the Melvin Jones Fellowship is named after the founder of Lions Clubs and is the highest award that fellow Lions can bestow on someone they wish to honor. After reading the letter accompanying the award, Weaverling then presented the award to Lion Schrader.
Lion Schrader rarely missed a Lions meeting, fundraiser or service activity. In addition to holding several club offices, he served two terms as club president and two as Zone Chair. In addition to his fundraising and service activities, his big smile, hearty laugh and many stories are well remembered by his fellow Lions. He truly reflects the Lions motto, “We Serve.”
The MJF award included a plaque, lapel pin and letter from Lions Clubs International.
