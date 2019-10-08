Atchison Public Schools stakeholders are invited to stop by and start their day with coffee and conversation in the company of Superintendent Renee Scott.
Scott officially came on board to serve as the superintendent of USD 409 on July 1 in time for the start of the new schoolyear. Since her hire and relocation from Garden City, Scott has made concerted efforts to get acquainted with staff in the buildings and students in the classrooms in the 409 district.
“I have met a few people informally in passing,” Scott said. “But I just wanted to give people a chance to come in, ask questions they may have about me, buildings, local or state budgets, etc.”
The inaugural Coffee with the Superintendent event will be 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. this Friday, Oct. 11, in the community room at the board office, 626 Commercial St. in Atchison. The next coffee event is tentatively set on the calendar for 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
“It is very informal (to) come and go with no agenda,” Scott said of her expectation. The event is her brainchild, born in effort to offer and provide parents and community members to come to the free event and feel welcome with the USD 409 superintendent.
Members of the public are encouraged to bring their questions and get answers as well as discuss ideas to support academic success for all students, goals and topics that are impactful to the district and public education, as posted on usd409.net, click on Coffee with the Superintendent.
