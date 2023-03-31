Tornado bag

Atchison Child Care provides a bag of goodies and supplies to children to take with them during a their monthly tornado drills.

 Submitted photo

It’s Spring, the time to plant those beautiful flowers and enjoy the outdoors. The season of rebirth can also bring storms, winds, thunderstorms, and worst of all tornadoes.

Thunderstorms cause most springtime weather woes because they can bring lightning, tornadoes, and flooding. When a cold front and warm front meet, the air collides with the cooler, dry air, and a thunderstorm is born.