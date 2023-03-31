It’s Spring, the time to plant those beautiful flowers and enjoy the outdoors. The season of rebirth can also bring storms, winds, thunderstorms, and worst of all tornadoes.
Thunderstorms cause most springtime weather woes because they can bring lightning, tornadoes, and flooding. When a cold front and warm front meet, the air collides with the cooler, dry air, and a thunderstorm is born.
However, when the warm and cold meet, it is usually a battle to see which one will be the victor. Unfortunately, this weather bodes for violent updrafts and swirling winds that can quickly turn into tornadoes.
The signature of a tornado is the funnel cloud, and this causes destruction as it reaches the ground. During the day a funnel cloud can be seen because it is a dark funnel against a greenish sky or a white funnel against a blackish-green sky.
Usually towns have a tornado siren, but in the country there usually isn’t that alarm. So, those in the country must rely on instinct. It is best to heed the warning signs no matter what and start preparing by finding your safe spot in your home.
Local schools like Atchison Child Care practice drills each Spring.
“We have a very structured routine that is practiced every month starting in March,” Executive Director Carrie Sowers said. “The children are taught to follow their teacher; each child has a bag with goodies in it to take along. We take a role call at the end and then see how much time it takes. Our goal is a two-minute drill and right now we are at two and a half minutes.”
Safe spots in the home are below ground level. Basements are usually that area but if you do not have a basement go to the interior of the home that has no windows and use a mattress or pillows to shield yourself from flying matter. Protect your head and neck and then shield your body. Stay away from windows.
“As far as advice, I would say preparation is paramount,” Fire Chief Pat Weishaar said. “Following a pre-determined plan is the key to riding a storm out. Monitor the news channels to know where the storm is and if it’s headed to your area and learn the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning. A weather radio is the best line of defense for this. It can operate on batteries if the power goes out and most will sound an alarm when severe weather is in the area.”
Another great feature that is offered locally is Code Red. You can sign up for Code Red alerts on our website. This will send a notification via text, phone call, or email that a storm is approaching and when to take cover.
“Another pre-planning that citizens can do is determine the safest place to go in the event of severe weather,” Weishaar said. If citizens are unsure where the safest place in their homes or workplace is, they can call us at the fire department and schedule a walkthrough of their home to determine where the safest place is to take cover.”
Keep a bag, closet, or any container that will allow you to put together a kit just for emergencies. Here is a list, you should put enough in the kit to have enough for a week: gallons of water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, and batteries, a Swiss Army knife, a fully packed medical kit with extra medicines for special needs, pairs of gloves for each individual (both snow and plastic), pack of socks, bag of multi-use clean rags, plastic bags (large and small), whistle, masks, moist towelettes, pet food, infant supplies, eyeglasses, and solution, prescriptions, put special papers in watertight bags, games, books, paper and pencil, wrench and pliers, shovel, axe, local map, address book, backup batteries, batteries for cell phones and if you have space a tent, sleeping bag, and generator.
Also, know your community’s drill for tornadoes. This list is good for areas that are prone to hurricanes and snow blizzards. If you are in the situation of having a tornado hit your community, the supplies you have will sustain you and your family till help is on its way.
Commented